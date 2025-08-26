Dry Days in Pune: Liquor Ban During Ganeshotsav 2025 to Maintain Law and Order in City

The Pune District administration will ban selling, buying, and consuming liquor during the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival. The restriction will be imposed from August 27, 2025, to September 6, 2025, to maintain law and order during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The order will be applied under the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The liquor outlets within the limits of Khadak, Vishrambaug, and Faraskhana police stations will remain closed during 10 days. Strict action will be taken against for non-compliance.

On the fifth and seventh day of the Ganpati festival, shops selling alcohol along the Ganpati immersion procession routes will also be shut.

Last year, liquor shops and beer bars were banned on the first and last days of the festival. However, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had formally requested the District Collector to declare dry days for the entire festival period this year to ensure public safety and discipline.