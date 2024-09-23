Eid-E-Milad 2024: Two People Die of Electrocution During Procession in Pune

In a incident during an Eid-e-Milad procession in Pune's Wadgaon Sheri area, two people lost their lives due to electrocution, police reported. The victims reportedly came into contact with high-voltage wires while waving a flag from a DJ truck on Sunday.

The Senior Police Inspector of Chandannagar Police Station stated that the Eid-e-Milad procession was held at Anand Park in Wadgaon Sheri, with a large number of participants. Two youths climbed onto the DJ truck and were waving a flag when the tragic accident occurred.

One youth died on the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. Further investigation into the matter is underway.