Eknath Shinde Ends Speech With 'Jai Gujarat' in Presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune (Watch)

Amid controversy over Maharashtra pride and the Marathi language in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stirred another controversy. At the event in Pune where Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the statue of Peshwa Bajirao in Khadakwasia on Friday, July 4, Shinde ended his speech with "Jai Gujarat."

Deputy CM Shinde spoke at the inauguration ceremony of Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre in Kondhwa. While concluding his speech, Shine asked the audience if he could say a shayari to honour Shah, to which the crowd shouted loudly in response to the Deputy CM. After that, Shinde ended his speech with, "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," and lastly after pausing for some moment he canted "Jai Gujarat" which has shock several and expressed a sense of surprise. The slogan 'Jai Gujarat' in Maharashtra is likely to create political discussions and criticisms.

Earlier, after unveiling the statue of Maratha statesman Peshwa Bajirao, Amit Shah said the National Defence Academy (NDA) was the most appropriate place for Bajirao's memorial as it is an institution where military leadership is trained.

Amit Shah said, "Within ten years of Bajirao’s death, a vast Hindavi empire was established, stretching from Thanjavur to Afghanistan, and from Afghanistan to Bengal and Cuttack, fulfilling the vision of Shivaji Maharaj. Many believe that if the freedom struggle started by Shivaji Maharaj and carried forward by the Peshwas for a hundred years had not been fought, the very essence of India would not have survived. Throughout his life, Bajirao Peshwa fought many battles that seemed destined for defeat, but with his speed, military skills, strategy, and the support of brave comrades, he turned many lost battles into victories."