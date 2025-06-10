Faith vs Fact: Pimpri Locals Worship Leaking Tree, Civic Body Reveals the Truth (Watch Video)

A video of people offering flowers, turmeric, and vermilion to a tree trunk from which water was flowing out. People assumed that it was holy water and started to worship the place. After the video went viral, the municipal corporation of the city inspected and spot and it was revealed that water was leaking from an underground pipeline. The tree was located at Pimpri’s Premlok Park. The locals gathered outside the residential complex and started to treat this tree as a sacred one. They believed that ‘holy water’ that had ‘healing powers’ was flowing from the tree’s trunk.

As per a report of Punekar News, locals thought they were witnessing a divine event. However, officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) arrived at the spot and, after inspecting, the truth was out. "It's not a miracle. An old water pipeline runs beneath the tree. Due to a leak, water found an outlet through the hollow trunk," Deputy Engineer Pravin Dhumal told Punekar News. The officials then started to repair the pipe without removing the tree.

A video of this whole incident was shared on X. The video sparked an online debate. Many people expressed concern over the growing superstitious behaviour of people in urban areas. A user commented, “PK movie madhe hech sangitla hota. (This superstitious behaviour was explained in the PK Movie)” Another user wrote, “आचार्य अत्रे यांची कथा आठवली ..मुर्खाचां बाजार (This reminded me of Aacharya Atre’s story of Murkhacha Bazar).” "Superstition is increasing in urban areas more than in rural areas. What could be the reason?" one user asked. "How can we progress as a nation if these kind of things still happen in 2025," said another.