Fake Notes Worth Rs 28 Lakh Found in Pune, Suspected to Be Supplied from Another State

Pune: A gang that was circulating fake notes in Pune city area was busted. Five people, including two women, were arrested in an operation conducted by Shivajinagar police. Fake notes worth Rs 28 lakh were seized from them. In this case, Manisha Swapnil Thanekar (35, resident of Nagpur Chal, Yerawada), Bharati Tanaji Gawand (34, resident of Keshavnagar, Chinchwad), Sachin Ramchandra Yamgar (35, resident of Gahunje), Naresh Bhimappa Shetty (42, resident of Lohegaon) and Prabhu Googlejeddi (38, resident of Chinchwad) have been arrested. The court has ordered the five accused to be kept in police custody. Their investigation is underway. The police have expressed suspicion that some more people have joined this gang that manufactures and distributes fake notes. Senior police officers have expressed suspicion that the supply of fake notes was from abroad.

The investigation has revealed that the fake notes worth Rs 28 lakh seized in Pune were supplied from abroad. It is suspected that a gang from abroad printed and distributed fake notes across the country. The police are investigating to reach the main leader of this gang. Accordingly, police teams have left for abroad.

In the case of fake notes, the accused Shetty and Guguljeddi were thoroughly investigated. During the investigation, it was found that this gang printed fake notes from abroad. The police have expressed suspicion that a gang from abroad printed fake notes and distributed them across the country. The accused Shetty and Guguljeddi were giving fake notes of Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh. Shetty lives in Lohegaon area. The police raided his house. Fake notes printed on one side were seized from his house. The gang from abroad had helped Shetty in printing fake notes. When a financial transaction went wrong, some of the gang printed notes printed on one side to Shetty. It has been revealed that they have spread abroad.

Also Read: Pune: Gold Theft at Pimpri Pendhar Yatra; Gang Arrested with Ornaments Worth Rs 4.60 Lakh

Shetty is the mastermind behind the fake currency case in Pune. Accused Googlejeddy is his brother-in-law. Googlejeddy had come in contact with a gang from another state. Shetty brought fake currency notes from another state and started distributing them in the market. For this, he had caught the accused Manisha Thanekar by the hand. The gang from another state had suspected that she had taken money from him to teach him the technique of printing fake currency. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Sandeep Singh Gill, along with Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Balkotgi of Shivajinagar Police Station, is investigating.