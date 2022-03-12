Female bouncer beats parents at school, after they came to school to discuss 'fees'

In Pune, a shocking incident has taken place where a female bouncer has beaten parents at school. Parents have been beaten up when asked about fees. The incident took place at Kline Memorial School in Bibwewadi area of ​​Pune. Parent Mangesh Gaikwad has lodged a complaint against the school in this regard and an unsolved crime has also been registered. However, the Kline Memorial School has not yet commented on the parents' allegations.

All the parents had gone to the school to comment on the letter from the headmaster to pay the children's school fees. It has been revealed that the parents who demanded to meet the headmaster at that time were beaten by a female bouncer. The incident took place at the Kline Memorial School in Bibewadi area of ​​Pune. The concerned parents have lodged a complaint in this regard and an unsolved crime has been registered at Bibwewadi police station. Mangesh Pandurang Gaikwad (49) has lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the information received, Mangesh Pandurang Gaikwad's son is studying in the respective school. The headmaster of the school had given him a letter to pay the child's fee. The complainant and some other parents had come to the school to explain it. After giving a written statement to the headmaster, the parents asked for his acknowledgment. Mangesh Gaikwad has said in the complaint that after this the headmaster of the school called the female bouncer and made her beat him.

Meanwhile, outrage is being expressed from all levels after the video of the whole affair went viral. It is shocking if parents who have gone to the school premises to express their views are being beaten in this manner, the reaction is being expressed from all levels. A case has been registered against the complainant after he went to Bibewadi police station.