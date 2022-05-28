Final ward structure of 303 gram panchayats in Pune district announced

Pune: The final ward composition of about 303 newly formed gram panchayats in the district ending till the end of December 2022. It was announced on Friday (27) with the approval of Rajesh Deshmukh. Due to this, the election program of Gram Panchayat in the district can be announced by the State Election Commission at any time.

Following the court's decision, the State Election Commission immediately announced the program of formation of wards for Municipal Corporations, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, Municipalities, and Gram Panchayats. The State Election Commission had announced a program for the formation of wards of Gram Panchayats across the state. This includes 303-gram panchayats in the Pune district. There are 17 new Gram Panchayats in the district. As per the order of the commission, the final ward composition was announced on Friday 27th May.

Taluka wise Gram Panchayats in the district have been canceled leaving ward composition and reservation

Velha - 28, Bhor 56, Daund - 08, Purandar - 02, Baramati - 15, Indapur - 30, Junnar - 53, Ambegaon - 30, Khed - 28, Shirur - 10, Maval - 10 and Haveli 12 gram panchayats.