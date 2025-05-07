Five Flights from Pune Airport Cancelled After 'Operation Sindoor'

Following India's airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor', civilian flight services at key airports across the country have been temporarily suspended. As a result, five flights from Pune Airport were cancelled on Wednesday. Pune Airport officials confirmed that the services on five routes were cancelled due to changes in national security requirements. The sudden cancellations affected many passengers. In response, the airport administration, airlines, and other authorities worked quickly to inform passengers. Passengers were contacted individually based on their bookings. Updates were also provided through public announcements and digital platforms to keep travellers informed.

Read Also | Mock Drill Held at KTHM College, Nashik to Test Emergency Response After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s guidelines were strictly followed in handling the cancellations. Affected passengers were given full refunds or provided with alternative flight options. The airport administration assured that the changes were necessary for security reasons and that passenger safety is the highest priority.

“The situation has arisen due to national security needs, and we are making all efforts to assist passengers. Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines for booking-related queries,” said the airport authority.

Cancelled Flights from Pune: