Flood Alert in Pune: PMC Activates 24x7 Disaster Cell, Installs 500 CCTVs in High-Risk Zones

In the wake of last year’s devastating floods caused by heavy rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken major steps to bolster its disaster preparedness and response system for the 2025 monsoon season. A fully equipped and independent Disaster Response Cell has been set up at the PMC main building to ensure swift action during emergencies.

The civic body is deploying a combination of technology, manpower, and proactive planning to mitigate flood-related risks. Over 500 CCTV cameras are being installed in flood-prone areas and critical locations across the city as part of the first phase of a large-scale surveillance initiative. In collaboration with Pune Police, PMC aims to eventually operate between 1,400 and 2,000 cameras for real-time monitoring and immediate emergency response.

Additionally, 500 smart poles with integrated sirens will be placed in key areas to warn citizens about potential dangers. Heavily affected areas like Ekta Nagari in Sinhagad have been prioritized for this upgrade.

"To ensure immediate help reaches citizens in Pune during emergencies, the Disaster Response Cell has been activated at the PMC headquarters. Citizens can contact the cell for information or support, and prompt action will be taken," said Sandeep Khalate, Head of the Disaster Response Cell.

The PMC has deployed a dedicated team of 25 personnel along with 9 engineers from the Water Resources Department to monitor rainfall and dam water releases. Automated rain gauges installed at dam sites are aiding in real-time data collection and response planning.

With Rs 286 crore sanctioned by the Central Government, PMC is implementing several disaster management projects. Round-the-clock control rooms are now active at the PMC headquarters and in all 15 zonal offices. 71 shelter centres have been designated citywide for temporary relocation of affected citizens if necessary.

The initiatives come in response to changing rain patterns and the increasing frequency of short, intense spells of rain that have overwhelmed Pune’s drainage systems in recent years. In 2023, floods caused widespread damage and exposed serious gaps in coordination and infrastructure.

Now, with better surveillance, dedicated manpower, and improved communication tools, the PMC hopes to avoid a repeat of last year’s chaos.