Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Pune Police Bans Laser Beams at Immersion Processions Following Eye Injury Reports

A year after several incidents of partial blindness and eye injuries attributed to laser beams, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a ban on the use of laser devices during the city's Ganesh immersion processions.

The use of laser lights, frequently paired with drum beats, has gained popularity during festive processions. However, this trend carries significant risks to eye safety, as laser burns can result in severe retinal damage. The danger escalates when the laser's power exceeds 5 milliwatts, with even brief exposures of just 10 seconds posing a potential threat to vision.

According to a report of FPJ, a laser burn is an injury to the skin or other body tissues resulting from exposure to a laser beam. The severity of these burns can vary based on several factors, including the type of laser, the wavelength of the laser light, the laser's power, and the duration of exposure.

Before Ganeshotsav, a meeting with public Ganesh mandal office bearers was held at the police headquarters on August 12, followed by another at the Police Commissionerate the next day, where Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar addressed the media.