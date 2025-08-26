Ganesh Festival 2025: Pune Metro Kasba Peth and Mandai Stations to Handle Lakhs of Devotees Daily

Soon Pune city will turn its festival mode on as the Ganpati festival will begins. Metro in Pune city has been extended up to Swargate and two metro stations, Kasba Peth and Mandai, are located in the central area. This station is expected to receive 7 to 8 lakh Ganesh devotees every day. Measures are being taken to manage the crowd so that no accidents occur during the rush. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that additional manpower is being provided at the metro station in view of the possibility of a large crowd.

In the backdrop of Ganesh festival, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar gave information about the measures being taken by the Pune Police Force in a press conference. Senior police officers including Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil, Rajesh Bansode, Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Bhajibhakare and others were present on this occasion. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that last year, the metro was extended up to Shivajinagar Court. At that time, the number of metro passengers, which was one lakh per day, increased to three lakh during the Ganeshotsav period. Now the metro has been extended from Court to Swargate. Two new stations, Kasba and Mandai, have come up in the central area. Ganesh devotees are likely to come to these stations in large numbers. Therefore, measures are being planned to manage the crowd. Measures were planned after detailed discussions with the officials.

Loudspeakers...

District Collector Dudi has authorized the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers until midnight for seven days: August 30th to September 4th, and September 6th. To maintain public order during Ganeshotsav in Pune, the sale of all types of liquor is prohibited throughout the district on August 27th and September 6th. For the Ganesh Chaturthi immersion procession on September 6th and 7th, 2025, Pune Police have deployed a significant force, including the Police Commissioner, Joint Police Commissioner, all Additional Police Commissioners, 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 27 Assistant Police Commissioners, 154 Police Inspectors, 618 Assistant/Sub-Inspectors, 6286 Anmaldars, 16 Striking Forces, 14 QRT Hit Teams, 7 BDDS teams, 1100 Home Guards, and 1 SRPF company.

Planning for immersion will also be done

The exact number of people coming and going here in the first two-three days will be estimated. Based on that, what further planning will be done in the coming days will be decided. Apart from this, there is a huge crowd on Lakshmi Road to watch the immersion procession on the last day, so the Commissioner said that a large police force will be kept from before Belbag Chowk to directly at Alka Talkies Chowk and the immersion place.

To prevent theft during the Ganpati festival, a comprehensive security plan has been implemented under the command of Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Nikhil Pingle. This includes specialized teams like Anti-Chain Snatching, Anti-Vehicle Theft, Anti-Mobile Theft, and Women and Child Safety (Anti-Molestation) Teams. The appointed personnel consist of 1 Assistant Police Commissioner, 6 Police Inspectors, 32 Assistant Police Inspectors/Police Sub-Inspectors, and 253 Police Anmaldars. Additional security measures include the establishment of 20 watch towers in the central settlement with corresponding police deployment. Patrolling has been intensified at the zonal, divisional, police station, and post levels. Police help centers are strategically located at crowded areas near prominent Ganpati Mandals. Furthermore, 39 riot control meetings and demonstrations have been conducted at the police station level.