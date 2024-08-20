Ganeshotsav 2024: Pune Gears Up for Ganpati Festival, Unique Social Messages and Festive Preparations Underway

The people of Pune are ready to welcome their beloved Bappa as pandals are being set up everywhere. In addition to traditional festivities, many scenes are being prepared to convey important social messages. Various community circles are getting ready for a unique Ganeshotsav this year. Thanks to the recent rains, the dams are full, and the markets are bustling with activity.

The anticipation for Ganaraya's visit is palpable among the citizens of Pune. The city is alive with the enthusiasm of the festival, and the market is packed with eager customers, while shops remain crowded. Ganesh Mandals in the Peths have begun preparing their mandapams.

"Our Mandal starts preparations right after Dahi Handi. Tomorrow, we will perform pooja, and only then will we begin the rest of our preparations," says Praveen Pardeshi of Guruji Talim Mandal.

With the mandap work already completed, decoration preparations are underway. Nitin Pandit from Tulshibag Ganesh Mandal shares, "This year, we will showcase the scene of Jagannathpuri, featuring images of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra at the core. The appearance work is also nearing completion."

The Shanimaruthi Balganesh Mandal plans to focus on the issue of milk adulteration in their performance. "Milk adulteration and fake paneer have become rampant. The milk business is thousands of years old, but due to rising demand, counterfeiting has increased. Since milk is essential for protein, many consume paneer – but are they getting genuine product, or something harmful? Vasudev highlights this concern, urging consumers to be aware and ask for healthy options."

Another notable performance will emphasize the need for Gad fort conservation. "Youth flock to Sinhagad, yet many are unaware of its rich history. Instead, they indulge in bhaji and battered bread. Our scene will underscore the importance of preserving this heritage and raising awareness about keeping the area clean," states Piyush Shah from Sainath Mandal, Budhwar Peth.

Also notable is the theme 'Bose – The Real Hero,' which is being showcased by a local board. Prahlad Thorat, President of Shivaji Mitra Mandal in Bhawani Peth, explains, "Subhash Chandra Bose made significant contributions to our freedom struggle, founding the Azad Hind Sena. Our presentation will highlight this important legacy."

In light of the preparations, there are several expectations from the boards:

1. Deposits for temporary electricity connections should be refunded promptly after the festival, as online applications often require bank information. Consumers should receive their final amount after deducting billed charges without delay.

2. During Ganeshotsav, instead of bringing in personnel from outside for police arrangements, it would be beneficial to identity local workers who know each other, reducing any potential issues.

3. Proper traffic planning by the police can ensure smooth movement during the festival period, and they can collaborate with our board’s workers to facilitate this.

4. Women’s sanitary needs should be prioritized by providing clean toilet facilities and dedicated pink buses for their convenience.

5. Toilets in central areas need to be cleaned regularly to avoid unpleasant odors.

As excitement builds, dhol teams are practicing vigorously to honor Ganaraya. Many mandals have enlisted dhol squads, and preparations for drumming have been in full swing for the past month, with evening practices ongoing.

Additionally, many mandals throughout the city do not rely on subscriptions and instead fund their events by selling advertisements. To accommodate this, pavilions are erected along the roads in front of boards where advertisements are displayed, ensuring that traffic remains unobstructed.

For many Ganesha mandals, preparations kick off right after the Dahi Handi festival, while others are already hard at work constructing mandaps and creating scenes, all eager for the joyous festivities ahead.