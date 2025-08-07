Ganeshotsav 2025: Police Plan Strict Action to Ensure Laser-Free Celebrations in Pimpri-Chinchwad After Reports of Vision Loss

Last year, during the Ganesh festival, police observed the use of lasers at public celebrations. This resulted in some individuals suffering permanent vision loss. Since injuries caused by lasers to the eyes are irreversible, Police Commissioner Vinaykumar Choubey has urged the public to refrain from using lasers. He made this appeal on Wednesday (August 6) during a meeting held in Nigdi Pradhikaran, which included the presentation of the Shri Morya Award for public Ganesh Mandals and a discussion on preparations for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Joint Police Commissioner Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Police Commissioner Sarang Awad, Deputy Commissioners of Police Shweta Khedkar, Vivek Patil, Dr. Shivaji Pawar, Sandeep Atole, and Vishal Gaikwad. The Firta Morya Trophy, awarded by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, was won by Vishal Mitra Mandal of Thergaon.

Commissioner Choubey informed that an online system has been made available for Ganesh Mandals to apply for police permissions. Mandals will be required to provide information about office bearers, tent owners, and the size of the pandal. Along with this, they must submit a registration certificate from the Charity Commissioner, last year’s permission letter, a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the property owner if held on private land, and an electricity connection NOC.

He further stated that in the past two years, there has been an increase in the use of traditional musical instruments and a decline in DJ usage. He encouraged that the same trend be continued this year as well. Choubey reiterated that lasers have caused blindness in some cases and should be completely avoided. He also assured that measures would be taken to prevent illegal parking along the procession routes.