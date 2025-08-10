Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune Mandals Debate ‘One Troupe, One Mandal’ Rule for Immersion Procession

Pune’s Ganesh mandals have been engaged in discussions for the past few days over the participation of dhol-tasha troupes in this year’s immersion procession. Some mandals are pressing for a reduction in the number of troupes, citing concerns about processions running late. The proposal of a “one troupe, one mandal” policy has gained traction. The Dhol-Tasha Federation has expressed willingness to support such a decision if it is agreed upon by all mandals collectively. The matter has attracted significant attention as the city prepares for the grand culmination of Ganeshotsav, with decisions expected before the festival begins.

Over 100 Ganesh mandals in Pune have already decided to begin this year’s immersion procession at 7 am. To facilitate smooth execution, the police administration recently held a special meeting with the mandals. During discussions, some mandals highlighted that processions of prestigious Ganpatis end late due to the large number of dhol-tasha troupes. They proposed limiting participation to one troupe per mandal to streamline the procession. The suggestion aims to reduce delays while ensuring the festival’s traditional charm is maintained. This move is now being debated across Pune’s cultural and festival circles.

Responding to these proposals, the Dhol-Tasha Federation issued a press release, stressing that the troupes are an integral part of Pune’s Ganesh festival tradition. The federation called for detailed discussions with all mandals before any final decision is made to reduce troupe numbers. Federation president Parag Thakur emphasised that dhol-tasha is the pride of Pune’s celebrations and warned against restricting it in ways that could harm the art form. He added that the federation would support the “one troupe, one mandal” policy if mutually agreed upon, urging that any decision be finalised before the festival.