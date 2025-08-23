Ganeshotsav Returns to Kashmir: Pune Mandals Send Idols, Kashmiris Lead Celebrations

Pune/Srinagar – For the third consecutive year, the spirit of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav will resonate in the Kashmir Valley, where local mandals are preparing to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and devotion. The five-day festivities, beginning August 27, will be held in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Kulgam.

The celebrations mark a revival after more than three decades, as Kashmiri devotees once again embrace Ganeshotsav with faith and pride. To support the initiative, seven leading Ganesh mandals from Pune have provided replicas of their iconic idols, ceremonially handed over at Pune’s historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal. Among them are the Kesariwada Ganpati, Akhil Mandai’s Sharda Gajanan, and the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati.

For locals, this is much more than a festival. Sunny Raina, President of the South Kashmir Vessu Welfare Committee, shared: “Everyone remembers the turmoil of the 1990s, when many families were forced to leave their homes. After 35 years, to celebrate Ganeshotsav here again is a moving and powerful moment. With Bappa’s blessings, we will celebrate with full grandeur and devotion.”

Festival convenor and trustee of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, Punit Balan, emphasized that the initiative is about cultural solidarity: “Ganeshotsav is celebrated in 75 countries, so why not in Kashmir? This effort is about supporting our Kashmiri friends and helping them carry forward the tradition with their own spirit and faith.”

This year’s events will feature bhajans, kirtans, and devotional performances well into the night, bringing the valleys alive with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Organizers say the plan is to extend celebrations to more districts in the coming years.

The seven Pune mandals involved in this effort are Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, Kasaba Ganpati, Akhil Mandai, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Kesariwada, Guruji Talim, and Tulsi Baug.

First started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 to promote unity and cultural bonding, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav has since spread worldwide. Its return to Kashmir after decades of silence, say participants, is not just a religious revival but a symbol of resilience, harmony, and national integration.