Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Pune Metro to Offer 24-Hour Service on Anant Chaturdashi

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Pune Metro will offer continuous services starting from 6:00 AM on September 17, 2024, until 6:00 AM on September 18, 2024, providing passengers with a 24-hour service window. Commuters are encouraged to make the most of this extended service. From September 18, 2024, onwards, Pune Metro will return to its regular operating schedule, running daily from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

The Pune Police have implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety of the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession, which is scheduled to begin on September 17 and may extend into September 18. Over 7,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order during the event.

The Pune Police have launched the ‘My Safe Pune’ app to assist the public in getting real-time updates and immediate police assistance if required. The police have banned the use of flammable substances and the use of firecrackers during procession.

