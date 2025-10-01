Gautami Patil’s Car Crashes Into Auto-Rickshaw in Pune, 3 Injured; Driver Detained (VIDEO)

Gautami Patil’s Car Accident News: A vehicle owned by professional dancer and social media personality Gautami Patil was involved in a road accident with an auto-rickshaw morning in the Vadgaon Budruk area of Pune on Tuesday, September 1, 2025. The accident took place near Navale Bridge on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway when Patil’s driver crashed her car into a parked auto-rickshaw outside a hotel. According to the media reports, Patil was not in the vehicle at the time.

Pune: Gautami Patil’s Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Detained, Three Injured pic.twitter.com/SwUE9P4OtG — Pune First (@Pune_First) October 1, 2025

The rickshaw driver, identified as Samaji Vitthal Margale, 44, of Sinhgad Road, sustained serious injuries. Two passengers in the rickshaw were also hurt.

Sinhagad Road Police have detained the driver of Patil’s car and said a case of rash driving may be registered after medical tests and further investigation.

Gautami Patil is a Lavani dancer from Shindkheda village in Dhule district.