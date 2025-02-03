GBS in Pune: 5 Guillain Barre Syndrome Patients Discharged After Successful ICU Treatment in Sassoon Hospital

As of now, Pune has registered a total of 158 suspected Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients, with nine new cases reported on Sunday. Among these, 31 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation area, 83 from surrounding villages, 18 from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 18 from rural areas, and 8 from other districts. Currently, 21 patients are on ventilators, and 48 are receiving ICU treatment.

The highest number of affected individuals is in the 20 to 29 age group (35 patients), followed by 0 to 9 years (23 patients) and 50 to 59 years (25 patients). In positive news, five GBS patients at Sassoon Hospital have successfully recovered and were discharged. While there have been three fatalities among suspected patients, the discharge of these five has provided some relief to the community.

The team responsible for their recovery included Dr. Eknath Pawar, Dr. Yalappa Jadhav, Dr. Rohidas Borse, Dr. H. B. Prasad, Dr. Sonali Salvi, Dr. Harshal Bhitkar, Dr. Sanjay Munde, Dr. Dhananjay Ogle, Dr. Nagnath Redewad, and Dr. Neha Suryavanshi.