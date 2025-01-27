GBS in Pune: Total 64 Patients of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in City, Says Municipal Commissioner

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been rapidly growing in Pune for the past month and triggering scare and concern about the disease among citizens. GBS is an immunological nerve disorder in which a patient's body is paralyzed and, in some cases, requires a ventilator or oxygen.

According to the Pune Municipal Commissioner, Dr Rajendra Bhosale, there are a total of 64 positive cases of GBS in the city. Out of which, 13 patients are on ventilator support systems.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | On cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) reported in the Pune district, Dr Rajendra Bhosale, Pune Municipal Commissioner says,

"At present, there are almost 64 patients in the Pune Municipal cooperation area. Out of that 13 are on ventilators...5 patients have been discharged after being cured," Bhosale told the news agency ANI on Sunday, January 26.

He added, "We will be giving free treatment to the patients affected by GBS...Those who are poor and cannot afford the treatment we have a yojana for them..."

The Maharashtra health department has set up a Rapid Response Team to investigate cases related to GBS. Common symptoms of GBS include sudden weakness or paralysis in the hands or legs, trouble walking, and prolonged diarrhoea.