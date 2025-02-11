GBS Outbreak: Death Toll Rises as 37-Year-Old Pune Man Succumbs; 192 Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Reported in State

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) disease has claimed another life in Pune, as a 37-year-old man succumbed while undergoing treatment at Kamla Nehru Hospital. The Health Department has confirmed the death, highlighting the rising number of GBS cases across the state.

The number of GBS cases in the state continues to rise, reaching 192, with 167 patients testing positive for the disease. So far, seven deaths have been reported due to GBS infection.

A 37-year-old man from Bibwewadi, Pune, who was undergoing treatment at Kamla Nehru Hospital, succumbed to the infection on Monday night.

48 GBS Patients in ICU, 21 on Ventilators; Death Toll Rises in State and West Bengal

The health department reports that 48 patients infected with GBS are currently in the ICU, with 21 on ventilator support. Of the active cases, 39 are within Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 91 are in nearby villages, 29 are in Pimpri Chinchwad, 25 are in rural Pune, and 8 are from other districts of the state.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has also reported three fatalities due to GBS. Among the deceased are patients from Jagatdal in North Parganas and Amdanga, with the third death occurring in Hooghly district.