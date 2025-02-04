GBS Outbreak: Five Additional Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Detected in Pune; Total Reaches 163 in Maharashtra

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has risen to 163, following the detection of the rare nerve disorder in five additional individuals in Pune, according to a health official. The official also confirmed that five people have died from the ailment in the state so far.

"Five cases were detected, though no death was reported on Monday. The number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The 163 suspected cases comprise 32 from Pune city, 86 from newly added villages in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 from Pune rural and eight from other districts," he said.

Of the 163 patients, 47 have been discharged, while 47 remain in the ICU and 21 are on ventilator support, according to the official. A total of 168 water samples from various areas of Pune city were sent to the Public Health Laboratory for chemical and biological analysis. The official added that samples from eight water sources were found to be contaminated.

GBS is a rare condition where the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the arms and/or legs, and potential difficulties with swallowing or breathing.

Severe cases can result in near-total paralysis. GBS is more common in adults and males, though people of all ages can be affected.