GBS Outbreak: J.P. Nadda Assures Situation Under Control, No Contagion Risk in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases are increasing in Pune, but Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda assured that the situation is under control and the disease is not contagious. Speaking at an online meeting, Nadda confirmed that there is an adequate supply of medicines for treatment. The meeting was attended by Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal, and other officials.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda conducted a detailed review during the meeting, offering key recommendations. He suggested physical inspections in areas with rising GBS cases, particularly near poultry businesses. He also called for a special water purification drive, immediate pipeline repairs, and a review of water supply and health issues over the past two months. Nadda urged hospitals to follow government SOPs and focus on improving patients' mental health, including through physiotherapy.

Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal informed, "We have updated the central government about the GBS cases in Pune. We are closely monitoring the situation in the state, with the Pune Municipal Corporation and the state government coordinating and taking all necessary measures."



