GBS Scare in Pune: 15-Year-Old Baramati Boy Admitted to ICU With Suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Pune, Maharashtra (April 25, 2025): A 15-year-old boy from Baramati's Kasba area has been admitted to a Pune hospital with suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome also known as GBS. While Pune has recently seen a decline in GBS cases the disease appears to be resurfacing in Baramati. According to Dr Mahesh Jagtap, medical superintendent of Silver Jubilee Hospital, the boy lives on Kasba Jamdar Road. He went to sleep on Wednesday night as usual but was unable to get up the next morning. He also experienced weakness. He was first taken to a private hospital in Baramati and then referred to Dr R D Wable at Bhagya Hospital.

There, neurologist Dr Suyog Doshi examined the boy and suspected a GBS infection. He recommended immediate transfer to a Pune hospital for advanced care. The boy was admitted to Kashibai Navale Hospital in Pune on Friday. He is currently being treated in the intensive care unit and is on a ventilator.

Dr Manoj Khomane, the taluka health officer, confirmed that a survey of the boy’s residential area has begun. Suspected patients in the locality will be examined at the sub-district hospital. If severe symptoms are found they will be referred to Pune for treatment.

Dr Jagtap said the boy had recently visited village fairs in rural areas and consumed food there. The health department will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

The boy’s condition remains critical. His father is a disabled farmer and the family is in urgent need of financial help for his treatment.

This is not the first time GBS has been suspected in Baramati. Earlier a 65-year-old man had tested negative after showing symptoms. A young woman from Baramati who had been living in Pune’s Sinhagad Road area had also shown GBS-like symptoms. She died in February this year. Now the disease appears to have resurfaced in Baramati.