‘Give Us Travel Allowance’: HR’s Viral Note Supports Pune IT Workers’ WFH Plea Amid Flooded Roads

Certain parts of Pune is experiencing heavy-rainfall and due to which many roads are submerged and waterlogging tech parks in Hinjawadi,Kharadi, Viman Nagar, and Kalyani Nagar. Employees have demanded WFH option during the monsoon season. A viral images of a half-submerged bus in Hinjawadi has created frustration among employee, leading the Federation of IT Employees (FITE) to reiterate its demand for WFH and infrastructure improvements in Pune's IT zones.

User requested companies if you are not allowing us to do WFH give us travel allowance. The user describes employees earning modest salaries, sometimes as low as Rs 27,000 a month, end up spending over Rs 10,000 just on daily travel due to auto and cab cancellations, flooded roads, and overcrowded trains. The post argues that companies should treat employees with basic decency and empathy, especially if they invoke a familial atmosphere. It's not about entitlement, but recognizing that many are struggling to make ends meet.

During the monsoon season, tech workers in Pune are asking IT companies to allow remote work. The monsoon season always reveals problems with Pune's city infrastructure, particularly in tech-heavy areas. This year, IT workers are hoping their concerns will lead to better city planning and more understanding work policies.

The issue has also gained traction on social media. Meanwhile an HR professional’s heartfelt note summarising the everyday struggle of low and mid-level tech employees in cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.