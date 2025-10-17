Growing Museum | Deulgaongada, Deep Griha Academy PUNE Date: 14th October 2025

The Growing Museum is delighted to announce its latest community art initiative at Deep Griha Academy, Deulgaongada, on 14th October 2025. This edition of the Growing Museum revolves around a single, humble subject — grass. What began as a series of playful workshops with 32 curious and creative children gradually evolved into a unique artist collective project. Using the children’s drawings, writings, and observations as inspiration and medium, artists have created child-friendly installations that invite touch, imagination, and wonder.

Conceived by Anagha Kusum, visual artist and visual anthropologist, the Growing Museum reimagines the idea of a museum as a living, evolving space that grows through people, stories, and shared experiences. It transforms learning into a participatory, sensory experience—rooted in community, imagination, and care.

The Deep Griha Academy's Growing Museum, Deulgaongada features the creative contributions of artists Archana Bhat, Sawani Puranik, Prajkta P, Deepti Devendra, Tarannum Caur, and Ashwin Afraad, each bringing their distinctive artistic approach to reinterpreting the world of grasses through the lens of childhood.

This edition also celebrates the launch of three Growing Museum books, each inspired by the theme of grass:

Before It Fades – a colouring book by Prajkta P, capturing delicate patterns and fleeting textures of grass.

गवत बिवत घरटं बिरटं – by Archana Bhat and Sawani Puranik, a playful Marathi narrative emerging from children’s interactions with grass and their surroundings.

गवता गवता तू नक्की आहेस तरी काय – by Sonali Navangul, a reflective exploration that questions and converses with the very being of grass.

The event will also feature the screening of the short film “Tinka”, directed by Ashwin Afraad and written by Anagha Kusum, inspired by the children’s artistic expressions and the collective dialogue between artists, nature, and imagination.

The DeepGriha Academy's Growing Museum, Deulgaongada stands as a heartfelt reminder that when children and artists create together, even a blade of grass can become a world to learn from.

Date: 14th October 2025

Venue: Deep Griha Academy, Deulgaongada

Organized by: Growing Museum in collaboration and at Deep Griha Academy.The Director of Deep Griha's Ms. Ashlesha Onawale vision is to take learning beyond text books and making relevant to children's context. The museum project is a new dimension added to this approach. This is Deep Griha's efforts contributing towards UN Sustainable Development Goals 4: Quality Education.