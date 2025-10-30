Hadapsar Drug Bust: Anti-Narcotics Task Force Arrests 3, Seizes Rs 4.31 Lakh Worth of MD

Pune: Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Kolhapur Action Division team arrested three drug peddlers in a raid in Hadapsar area. Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 3.87 lakh and a total of Rs 4.31 lakh 950 worth of drugs were seized in this operation. The names of the arrested accused are Megha Deepak Jagtap (27, resident of Mahadev Nagar, Hadapsar), transgender Snehal alias Ganesh Shivsamb Bache (21, resident of Paradise Society, Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar) and Salman Salim Sheikh (resident of Ghorpade Peth, Hadapsar).

According to the information given by the police, while the officers and officials of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force were patrolling in Hadapsar, Wanawadi and Kalepadal areas, a woman and a transgender were seen standing suspiciously on the Manjari to 15th Chowk road. They were taken into custody and during body and house searches, a total of Rs 4 lakh 31 thousand 950 worth of MD weighing about 60 grams 8 milligrams, two weighing scales, two mobile phones and a TVS Jupiter two-wheeler were seized.

During interrogation, accused Megha Jagtap confessed to having taken the MD substance from Salman Salim Sheikh (resident of Ghorpade Peth, Pune). After that, the police detained Salman Sheikh and arrested him. A case has been registered against the three at Hadapsar Police Station under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector Prema Patil. This work was done by the team under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police Sunil Ramanand, Special Inspector General of Police Sharda Raut, Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveen Patil, Superintendent of Police M.M. Makandar, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Ingle.