'Heads Will Fly': Pune School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Mail; Police Launches Probe

A bomb threat was issued to a school in Pune, alarming authorities and students. On June 30, at around 11:50 AM, City International School, located in the Aundh area, received a threatening email. The email claimed that explosives had been planted in the school premises and warned of mass casualties. Following the threat, police immediately rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. A bomb detection and disposal squad inspected the premises and declared the school safe. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched with the help of the cyber police to trace the sender of the threat.

According to information received, the threatening email was sent on Monday to the school’s official email ID. The message stated: “Powerful explosives have been planted on the school campus. Evacuate the building in the morning, or people inside will die - limbs will fly, heads will explode. We are members of the terrorist organizations 'Roadkill' and 'Kyo'. Forward this message to media houses.”

Upon reading the email, the school’s principal, Apoorva Patil, immediately informed the Chaturshringi Police Station. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the police acted swiftly. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ulhas Kadam, officials from the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) and the intelligence department arrived at the school. The bomb squad, led by Dio Satpute, conducted a meticulous search of the premises. No suspicious objects were found during the inspection, and the bomb squad issued a written certificate declaring the school safe. A total of 2 officers and 12 staff members from the police station were deployed for the operation. As a precautionary measure, Chaturshringi police alerted other schools in the vicinity. DAV Public School (Aundh) and Loyola School (Pashan Road) were visited and briefed on safety instructions.

The police are currently investigating the origin of the threatening email. It was sent from an account named "roadkillkyo". With help from the cyber cell, efforts are underway to identify the sender and uncover their motive. Though the incident caused tension at the school for a while, the swift response from the school administration and police ensured there were no casualties. The situation is now under control.