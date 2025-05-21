Heavy Rains Lash Pimpri-Chinchwad for Second Day; Chinchwad Records 67.5 mm Rainfall

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad experienced heavy rains for the second consecutive day, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, and lightning. Chinchwad recorded the highest rainfall in the Pune region on Tuesday, with 67.5 mm, leaving residents reeling from the sudden downpour. Rainfall has persisted in the area since Monday, when 27 mm was recorded in the city during the evening. The weather remained cloudy from Tuesday morning, with residents feeling the heat despite the overcast conditions. After 3 p.m., dark clouds began to gather, followed by a sharp spell of heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

The storm caused several trees to fall onto roads in different parts of the city, disrupting traffic. Water quickly accumulated in low-lying areas, making it difficult for drivers to navigate the flooded streets. A brief chill was felt in the air during the evening, bringing temporary relief from the earlier heat.

Power outage

Sudden thunderstorms disrupted power supply in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Akurdi, Kharalwadi, Dapodi, Bhosari, Nashikphata areas. Due to power outages during the summer season, people had to endure the heat.

