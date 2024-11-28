Helmet Rule for Co-Passengers on Highways: Pune Police Clarifies No Impact on Central City Residents

There has been ongoing discussion over the past two days regarding the potential mandate for helmets to be made compulsory for co-passengers, including two-wheeler riders, in Pune city. However, the Pune Police have clarified that no such order has been issued. Instructions have only been issued for highways at the senior level. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed, "This will not impact residents in the central parts of Pune city, and no action will be taken."

Reports in Pune city have suggested that co-passengers, along with two-wheeler riders, could soon be required to wear helmets or face action from the police, causing confusion among residents of the central areas. In response, Kasba MLA Hemant Rasne reached out to Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar for clarification. The commissioner explained that the helmet mandate applies to two-wheeler riders and co-passengers on highways, as the rising number of accidents has prompted the need for such measures.

Reports over the past two days have indicated that helmet regulations in Pune city could be tightened, with co-passengers also required to wear helmets. This has caused confusion among middle-class residents, with many reaching out for clarification. In response, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that the order applies only to highways and will not affect residents of the central areas. He reassured citizens not to panic, saying that traffic rules are in place for their safety, and everyone should adhere to them while driving on highways.