Hospital supervisor molests women

Pune: A shocking case has come to light from the famous Jehangir Hospital in Pune. A woman who was admitted to the hospital for delivery has been molested by the supervisor at the hospital. While the woman was breastfeeding, the supervisor suddenly opened the curtain of the plaintiff's bed and came inside. The woman was shocked by this sudden turn of events.

A 38-year-old woman has lodged a complaint in this regard. A case has been registered against the supervisor working at Jehangir Hospital at Koregaon Park Police Station. The incident took place on June 22 at around 11.30 pm.

Further information in this case is that the plaintiff woman was undergoing post-natal treatment at Jehangir Hospital. She was admitted to the female general ward of Jehangir Hospital. Meanwhile, on the night of June 26, she was breastfeeding the baby in a closed curtain of the bed. At the same time, a supervisor working at the hospital suddenly arrived. He opened the curtain of the plaintiff's bed and saw the baby breastfeeding.

In all these ways, the plaintiff's wife was embarrassed. He then lodged a complaint after being discharged from the hospital. Koregaon Park police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.