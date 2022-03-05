HSC Exam 2022: Students will get marks from Board, to get detail read full article

Pune: 12th standard examination started in the state and the board made a mistake in asking questions in the paper on the first day of the examination. One mark question was incorrectly asked in the English subject paper in the exam, so the students got confused while solving the question. However, on the second day after the paper, the board noticed this mistake and the students who tried to solve this problem will be given a mark for these questions, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education clarified.

12th standard examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education started from Friday. On the first day of the exam, there was an English paper and the students and teachers complained that mistakes were found in it. Last year, the 10th-12th board exams were canceled due to corona. However, this year the board decided to conduct the exam offline as per the prevailing method.

Accordingly, 12th standard examination has started, 14 lakh 85 thousand 826 students have registered for this examination and this examination is being conducted at 9 thousand 635 centers. While solving the first paper during the exam, the students were asked a question in a slightly different way and could not solve it. After the paper, the students discussed with their parents and teachers. The board was also informed about it. Accordingly, the board decided to give one mark to the students who solved the related questions.

"It simply came to our notice then. An error occurred while printing a notice while asking a question. In a meeting between the Chief Controller of Examinations and the Board of Studies, it was decided that one mark of this question should be given to the students. Students who try to solve a question related to "he" in an English paper will be given a mark for that question. " This was stated by Sharad Gosavi, Chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.