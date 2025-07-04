‘I Don't Know What He Said’: Ajit Pawar Reacts to Eknath Shinde’s ‘Jai Gujarat’ Slogan

Eknath Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan during Pune speech has created new controversy in political circle. During inauguration program of Jairaj Sports and Convention Center Shinde gave a speech. At the end of his speech, he gave the slogans of thank you, Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat. Politics has now started over Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan. Meanwhile, when asked about Shinde's slogan, Ajit Pawar said, "We don't know anything about what he said and what he didn't say." He was talking to reporters in Pune.

When asked media asked Ajit Pawar about this he stated that I was not present when Eknath Shinde said Jai Gujarat. Ajit Pawar responded that I do not know what he said exactly. Ajit Pawar said that I was not present at that program, so I do not know what he said exactly. At least until I was there, nothing like this had happened. Our country is divided into many castes and religions. Many languages ​​are spoken in our country. Every state has its own mother tongue. Our mother tongue is Marathi. Marathi has been given the status of a classical language.

On this, the journalist said, there was a program of the Sindhi community. Ajit Dada said, of the Sindhi community? No, I don't know, that program. I left later, didn't I? I wasn't at that program. So I don't know anything, what did they say and what didn't they say? As far as I know, I don't remember anything like that happening there," Ajit Pawar said. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has many programs in Pune today. However, since Karad has a wedding, we are going there after asking him, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is with him, Ajit Pawar also said.