Indian Army Hot Air Ballooning Team Completes Bhopal–Pune Expedition, Sets Duration Record

The Indian Army’s Hot Air Ballooning expedition from Bhopal to Pune concluded on Thursday with the team being received in Pune. The journey, organised by the Indian Army Adventure Wing through the Hot Air Ballooning Node at the EME Centre in Bhopal, began on 30 November and covered more than 750 kilometres. The route included halts at Mhow, Sambhaji Nagar and Ahilyanagar, where the team interacted with local students and youth.

During the expedition, the team completed a non-stop hot air balloon flight lasting 8 hours and 44 minutes, a duration noted by the Asian Book of Records as the longest such flight in India. The Army said the effort aimed to promote adventure sports and generate interest among young people in military activities.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, acknowledged the team’s achievement and noted the role such initiatives play in encouraging a culture of adventure within the forces.