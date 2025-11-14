Indian Army Tanks Land on Gujarat Coast in Joint Services Drill

The Indian armed forces carried out a major tri-service exercise titled Trishul along Gujarat’s Madhavpur coast, where Army tanks were brought ashore directly from the sea. The drill involved coordinated operations by the Army, Navy, and Air Force to test joint mobility and coastal insertion capabilities.

As part of the exercise, an infantry platoon and a tank were landed using a Navy Landing Craft Mechanised vessel. The forces aimed to assess how mechanised assets can be deployed in coastal areas and how quickly they can be moved in a combined-services scenario.

Senior officers including Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor reviewed the exercise. Lt Gen Seth said Southern Command was prepared for operations across different terrain, including deserts, marshes, and coastal areas.

The exercise has drawn attention in strategic circles for its focus on joint operations and the ability to move heavy equipment through maritime routes, a capability that may influence military planning in the region.