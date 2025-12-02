Indian Army's BRAHMOS Unit Executes Long Range Precision Strike Mission

The Indian Army today successfully carried out a combat missile launch of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile from a test range in the Bay of Bengal. The launch was executed in a precisely coordinated mission involving a BrahMos unit of Southern Command and elements of the Tri-Services Andaman & Nicobar Command.

The missile, equipped with advanced guidance and control systems, validated its performance, high-speed flight stability and terminal accuracy by engaging a designated target with precision. The mission met all operational objectives under simulated battle conditions, reaffirming the high state of operational readiness of the Indian Army’s BrahMos units and their capability to undertake real-time precision strike missions to address emerging battlefield challenges.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command lauded the successful combat launch of the BrahMos missile.

This successful launch marks a major milestone in the Army’s continued efforts to enhance long-range precision strike capability and reinforce deterrence. The launch once again demonstrated the accuracy, reliability and effectiveness of India’s indigenous missile systems, reflecting steady progress in the nation’s strategic and technological competencies.

The achievement is a testament to India’s commitment to self- reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.