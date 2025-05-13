India's Ban Turkey' Campaign Impacts Pune's Apple Market, Business Worth ₹1,200 Crore Hit

In a powerful display of economic patriotism, traders and consumers in Pune have launched a full-scale boycott of Turkish apples following Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during the recent military standoff with India, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’. This grassroots campaign, part of a larger "Ban Turkey" movement gaining momentum across India, has already begun to reshape the city’s fruit trade dynamics. Turkish apples, which typically rake in seasonal revenues between Rs 1,000 to 1,200 crores in Pune alone, have vanished from the city’s wholesale and retail fruit markets. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune has seen a significant shift in procurement strategies among fruit traders.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Following Turkey's support for Pakistan amid recent tensions with India, Apple traders in Pune say they have decided to boycott Turkish apples



Suyog Zende, an apple trader at Pune's APMC market, says, "We have decided to stop buying apples from… pic.twitter.com/tldXdCF4p7 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

“We have decided to stop purchasing apples from Turkey and are instead opting for produce from Himachal, Uttarakhand, Iran, and other regions. This decision aligns with our patriotic duty and support for the nation,” said Suyog Zende, a prominent apple trader at the APMC. Zende also confirmed a major shift in consumer behavior. “Customers are actively avoiding Turkish produce, reinforcing the ban at the retail level,” he added. Another trader reported a dramatic drop of nearly 50 percent in consumer demand for Turkish apples, signaling that the boycott is not only trader-led but is being strongly upheld by local buyers as well.

The sentiment is echoed on the streets. “We have plenty of apple varieties to choose from, so why should we buy from a country that has sided against us? The government should also take steps to enhance security at sensitive locations, considering recent terror attacks,” said a local resident. Market observers anticipate the campaign will have a profound impact on Pune’s fruit commerce in the months ahead. While economic factors are a part of the equation, participants say the move primarily reflects their solidarity with the Indian military and government. As tensions continue to simmer on the geopolitical front, Pune's response may serve as a bellwether for similar economic resistance campaigns in other regions of India.

