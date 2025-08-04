Jejuri: Man Allegedly Murders Brother Over Agricultural Land Dispute, Accused Arrested

A tragic incident of crime has came to light from Pune's Jejuri where a man murdered his own brother over road near their land. Following the incident Jejuri police have solved the murder in just 24 hours and arrested the accused. According to primary information received from the police, Gyandev Laxman Bhame (aged 82) was found dead in a millet crop in Dajir's field in Mawdi K. P. After receiving this information at the Jejuri police station, the police immediately started an investigation.

Police did autopsy in which it was revealed that Gyandev died of a deep wound in the head and hemorrhaged. This made it clear that this was a murder, so the police accelerated the investigation. During the investigation, the police received information that there was a continuous dispute between the deceased Gyandev's younger brother Changdev Laxman Bhame over the road next to their farm.

After the investigation police has detained Changdev and interrogated him thoroughly. Initially, he refused to talk about the murder, but after thorough investigation by the police, he confessed to the crime. Changdev said that they had an argument because Gyandev was blocking the road in the farm. Out of this anger, he beat Gyandev with his hands, kicks, fists and a wooden stick on July 31. Following the attack Gyandev suffered a serious head injury, which led to his death. Jejuri police arrested Changdev Bhame on August 2. The police solved the murder in just 24 hours and presented their side of the investigation competently.