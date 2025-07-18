Job Scam: Man Cheats Two Women of ₹30 Lakh with Fake Government Job Offers; Case Registered

In a major fraud case, a man named Sagar Jadhav has been booked by the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police for cheating two women out of Rs 30.05 lakh by falsely promising them government jobs. The fraudulent activities reportedly began in 2022 and continued in the Bharati Vidyapeeth and Katraj areas of Pune. Jadhav allegedly posed as someone with strong links in government recruitment circles and convinced the victims that he could secure jobs in the police department and Talathi posts. The police have now launched an investigation into the matter following formal complaints lodged by one of the victims.

According to the complaint, Minal Shirke, a 29-year-old resident of Pargaon Khandala in Satara, approached the police after being conned of ₹11.10 lakh. Shirke stated that Sagar Jadhav promised her a position in the state police force and took the amount in phases. However, only ₹1.05 lakh was later returned, and the remaining amount was misused for personal benefit.

Also Read: Elderly Man Found Tied and Locked in Car at Taj Mahal Parking Lot, Family Under Scrutiny (Watch Video)

In a similar case, a woman from Katraj was also duped of ₹20 lakh after being falsely assured of recruitment as a Talathi. Both victims were given repeated excuses until they realized they were being scammed.

Investigations revealed that Sagar Jadhav built a strong level of trust with the two women before extracting money under the guise of official recruitment. When the victims questioned the delays or asked for updates, he avoided their queries and gave vague responses. Eventually, when no appointments were made and suspicions grew, the women reported the matter to the police. Authorities have now registered a case against Jadhav under Sections 318(4) and 316(5) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is currently underway by the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police team.

The police have issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain cautious of individuals promising government jobs in exchange for money. They stressed the importance of verifying recruitment procedures and consulting only official channels. The incident highlights how job seekers are increasingly falling prey to such fraudulent schemes. With youth unemployment being a major concern, scammers are exploiting people’s desperation. Authorities have also appealed to other possible victims to come forward if they were similarly misled by Sagar Jadhav or others. The police continue to probe the case to uncover the full extent of the fraud.