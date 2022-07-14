Juna bridge over Indrayani closed due to floods

Alandi: Heavy rains have been falling in the Indrayani catchment area for the last six days. As a result, the water level of Indrayani River has risen dramatically and both the banks of the river are overflowing. The flooding of the river has affected the river ghats in Alandi. For the last three days, the Bhakti Sopan bridge on the river has been submerged and the Bhakt Pundalik temple has also been submerged. The water level in Indrayani river is still rising. Against this backdrop, the administration has closed the old bridge on the river near the Alandi PMPL bus stand for traffic on Wednesday.

The water level of Indrayani river has been rising due to continuous torrential rains in the catchment area. However, after 4 pm on Wednesday, the water level has risen further and the speed of the stream has also increased dramatically. Therefore, the iron protective walls installed on the Bhakti Sopan bridge on the Indrayani river have been washed away in the flood waters. The water level in Indrayani is likely to rise further at night as the rains intensify in the Lonavla area. Therefore, the police administration has decided to close the old bridge over the river for transportation and the road has been barricaded.

Traffic on this route has been diverted to the road on the nearby new bridge. Therefore, double traffic has been arranged on this road. In order to prevent devotees from going to Indrayani Ghat, the municipal administration has put up wooden bamboo and iron sheets at necessary places in Indrayani Ghat area. Chief Officer 2 Ankush Jadhav and Confidential Police Officer Machhindra Shende have appealed to the citizens and devotees not to go to Indrayani Mahapura due to heavy rains.