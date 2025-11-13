Konark Corps Validates Combat Readiness During Exercise Akhand Prahaar

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, recently reviewed the operational preparedness of Konark Corps during Exercise Akhand Prahaar, conducted in the Desert Sector as part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The exercise showcased the full-spectrum combat readiness of the Corps, demonstrating the integrated use of all arms and services. This included mechanized and infantry maneuvers, land operations by the Rudra Brigade, Special Heliborne Operations, and coordinated Attack Helicopter missions by Army Aviation.

A key highlight of the exercise was the seamless coordination with the Indian Air Force, which carried out Fighter Ground Attack missions in direct support of the ground forces. The use of indigenous drones, counter-drone systems, and electronic warfare grids further bolstered battlefield effectiveness, enhancing transparency, precision, and control, while also reflecting India’s growing technological capabilities and self-reliance.

The exercise also underscored the transformation of Konark Corps into a modern, agile, and networked force, fully prepared for future multi-domain operations. Lt Gen Seth praised the participating formations and units for their professionalism, innovation, and joint operational success, which exemplified the Southern Command’s commitment to jointness, technology absorption, and operational excellence.