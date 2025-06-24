Konkan Kada Tragedy: 40-Year-Old Man and College Girl Found Dead in 1,200-Foot Gorge in Junnar

Two bodies were found at the base of a 1,200-foot gorge near the Konkan Kada cliff in Durgawadi village, sending shockwaves through Junnar taluka. The deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Sahebrao Pardhi, a 40-year-old government officer from Shrigonda taluka, and Rupali Santosh Khutan, a college student aged around 20–22 from Amboli village. Police suspect a double suicide. The discovery was confirmed by Police Inspector Kiran Avchar of Junnar Police Station.

Suspicion Sparked by Parked Car

The discovery came after local residents noticed a white car parked near Konkan Kada for several days. Their growing suspicion led them to the cliff’s edge, where they found a pair of men’s and women’s footwear—prompting them to alert authorities. Search efforts began immediately but were temporarily halted on Sunday, June 22, due to heavy fog, rainfall, and darkness. Rescue operations resumed the next morning, June 23. Risking their lives, police and rescue teams rappelled into the steep valley and eventually located and retrieved both bodies.

Investigation Ongoing

Police believe it may have been a suicide, but the exact details are still unclear. It’s not yet known what kind of relationship the two shared or what led to the tragedy. The case has left many in the area shaken and searching for answers.