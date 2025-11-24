Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Aundh Residential Area; Video Surfaces

Pune Leopard Sighting: A leopard was seen roaming in Pune’s Aundh area early Sunday. The animal was spotted around 4 a.m. near RBI Colony and Sindh Society. The incident comes amid rising leopard sightings in rural parts of Pune district. Residents alerted the Pune Forest Department soon after the sighting. A joint team with the RESQ CT unit reached the area without delay. Officials began using tracking tools to follow the animal. Traps and safety equipment have been placed at key points in case the leopard appears again.

Housing societies in the area have been told to remain cautious. People have been asked to be careful while stepping out and to keep pets indoors.

Forest officials said there have been no sightings after 4 a.m. Even then, search teams will patrol the area through the night. Cameras, traps and ground patrols are being used to trace the animal. The department said it is watching the situation closely.

"Actually, the leopard population in this area is very high. Leopards are present in every direction around Pune. One leopard was spotted at Sindh Colony at 4 a.m. Since then, the rescue and forest department teams have been searching for it. So far, there has been no sighting on cameras, thermal drones, or elsewhere. Around 10–15 rescue teams and 15–20 forest teams are continuously operating," Range Forest Officer Manoj Barbole said as quoted by IANS.

The sighting in a busy and crowded part of the city has raised concern among residents.