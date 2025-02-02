Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Nigdi Area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Successfully Captured by Rescue Team (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (February 2, 2025): A leopard spotted in the Sant Kabir Garden area of Nigdi Pradhikaran, Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday morning caused panic among local residents. The leopard was first seen around 6:30 a.m. in the area. A video of the sighting quickly went viral on social media.

The police control room received information about the sighting and immediately summoned a rescue team from Pune. Authorities including forest officials, a rescue team from Pashan, the fire department, and local police rushed to the area. Roads near Kabir Udyan were blocked to ensure public safety. After inspecting the area, rescue teams located the leopard inside a security guard's house at the entrance of the locality.

A tranquilizer was used to subdue the animal, and by 11:30 a.m. the leopard was safely captured. It was later transported to a conservation center in Bavdhan for care.

A large crowd gathered to witness the operation. However, media reports suggest that another leopard remains on the loose in the area. Residents of Nigdi are now frightened to step out of their homes and have urged authorities to capture the second leopard as soon as possible