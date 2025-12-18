Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Seen Roaming Inside Keshav Nagar Society; Video Surfaces

Leopard Spotted in Pune: A leopard was spotted in Keshavnagar’s Alcon Silverleaf Society early Thursday. CCTV footage confirmed the animal’s presence around 4 a.m. According to the media reports, residents contacted authorities and police arrived at the scene. Forest officials have not released further details.

In another incident, a video from Alandi showing a leopard running through open land in daylight is going viral on social media. The footage, reportedly from Tuesday in the Vadgaon Road area, was captured by residents from their rooftops. The video shows some people chasing the animal as it runs into a residential area. The sighting has created fear among locals in Alandi, one of Maharashtra’s popular pilgrimage sites.

Leopard Runs Amok In Open Land In Pune’s Alandi In Broad Daylight; Residents Terrified pic.twitter.com/PcGXGDowt6 — Pune First (@Pune_First) December 17, 2025

Earlier this week, an eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Junnar taluka. The animal attacked Rohit Kapare in a farm in Mangrul Pargaon village while hiding in bushes. His mother was working nearby. Forest officials reportedly said they have sought permission to eliminate the big cat involved in the attack.