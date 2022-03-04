"Like bad words are not allowed in the society", Javed Akhtar spoke clearly about OTT

Pune: OTT is a very powerful medium. Bold subjects that may not appear in the film may appear on OTT. Even though there was a lot of bad words in the language, weren't bad words being said before this medium came? Isn't there a single bad word in our society when we move from one place to another? Isn't it true that bad words are not allowed in the society? But if it is a good subject, sometimes it should be run or ignored... that is the clear opinion expressed by senior lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar spoke to reporters at the 20th Pune International Film Festival on Friday. At this time, the director of PIFF, Dr. Jabbar Patel was present. If a person breaks away from language, he will be separated from culture Is the language of society changing today? Is swearing the same language? Is he getting fertilized due to violence and swearing in the webseries shown on OTT? It is not a good idea to swear when commenting on this. Those who do not have language swear. Swearing is like adding chili to the whole meal. Akhtar pointed out that if there is a good vocabulary then there is no need for swearing. Also, we have never given importance to art, culture and music in our life. These things are not in your priority list. Children do not see parents encouraging them about art and music. We have fallen short in giving language to children. Today there is no business without English. Children need to know English. But how much will it cost? Every child's mother tongue, be it Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, must come. Because culture depends on language. He also said that if a person breaks away from language, he will be alienated from culture.