Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Reviews Konark Corps’ Operational Readiness During Exercise Akhand Prahar

Pune: Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Konark Corps during Exercise Akhand Prahar, a major component of the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The exercise was aimed at validating the Indian Army’s ability to execute integrated, multi-domain operations in close coordination with the Indian Air Force. Lt Gen Seth witnessed combined arms manoeuvres that highlighted seamless inter-service synergy, refinement of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), and the effective use of next-generation battlefield technologies such as drones and counter-drone systems.

During the review, the Army Commander also examined several battlefield innovations developed by the Battle Axe Division and Konark Corps. These included indigenously produced drones, counter-drone solutions, and advanced force protection systems reflecting the Army’s growing commitment to Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and indigenous innovation at the formation level.

Commending the formations for their technological innovation, adaptability, and operational excellence, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth lauded the troops for maintaining high levels of readiness and professionalism. He emphasized that Exercise Akhand Prahar underscores the Indian Army’s JAI mantra Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation and reinforces Southern Command’s pivotal role in driving transformation through synergy, technology infusion, and mission-ready preparedness across the multi-domain battlespace.