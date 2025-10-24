Maharashtra: 18-Year Old NDA Cadet Drowns During Swimming Practice at National Defence Academy in Pune

A 18-year-old first-term cadet drowned during swimming practice on Thursday evening at the Pune National Defence Academy. NDA authorities have identified the deceased as Cadet Aditya D Yadav (18), a First Term Cadet. A press statement from the NDA issued through the Defence PRO, Pune read, “At 5 pm on October 23, an incident occurred during the organised swimming practise for weak swimmers under supervision of instructors. The trainees were swimming along the width of the pool and Cadet Aditya D Yadav (18) was found suddenly motionless on the surface of the water. Observing him motionless, two lifeguards Immediately dove in and pulled him out. Prompt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and medical aid was given on site and then at the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla. Unfortunately the cadet could not be revived.”

A formal enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Just weeks ago, Antriksh Kumar Singh, a first-term cadet from Charlie (C) squadron was found dead on October 10 at the NDA premises. Upon receiving the information about the tragic incident, Antriksh's family had alleged that rage may have taken place, leading him to take this extreme step. Family members informed the police that in August, Antriksh had struggled with NDA training but was persuaded by his mother and fellow cadets to continue.According to the family, he spoke to his mother and younger brother on October 8, requesting a flight ticket for a course break in November. A brief call on October 9 could not continue as his mother was away. The next morning, NDA authorities informed his father that Antriksh had hanged himself. His body was sent for a post-mortem at Sassoon Hospital before being handed to the family. Police said no suicide note was found.