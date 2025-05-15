Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Backs Pune Traders in Boycott Turkey Campaign After Threats (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has extended strong support to Pune-based fruit traders participating in the 'Boycott Turkey' campaign, which began after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan. One of the prominent traders, Suyog Zende, decided to stop importing Turkish apples as part of the protest, which aligned with the nationwide sentiment against Turkey. This move triggered a sharp decline in the availability of Turkish apples in local markets. Consumers, now more aware of product origins, are turning to alternatives from Kashmir and other regions. The boycott marks a significant shift in both trade and public consciousness around geopolitical issues.

Following his bold stance, Suyog Zende began receiving threats via anonymous phone calls, allegedly from Pakistan. Despite the intimidation, Zende has stood firm, reinforcing the boycott. Reacting to the threats, Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attempts to silence Indian traders and reassured them of government support. “Traders should not bow down to hollow threats. We are with them,” said Fadnavis. He praised the courage shown by the business community and emphasized the need to respond firmly to nations and elements that support terrorism and oppose India's sovereignty.

Fadnavis further applauded the boycott, calling it a necessary step to teach a lesson to the enemies of humanity. “I congratulate the traders who have boycotted Turkish apples. Our India has the strength to enter Pakistan and destroy it if needed,” he said, underscoring India’s strength and resilience. His strong statement has amplified national attention on the Pune trader's stand and positioned the boycott as not just a market action but a patriotic move. The campaign is now being seen as a symbol of resistance against hostile international narratives.

As the boycott gains momentum, the demand for Turkish apples has dropped significantly, with more consumers choosing local alternatives. Zende stated that many citizens have joined the cause by avoiding Turkish products altogether. The Pune fruit market, which previously saw a turnover of ₹1,000–₹1,200 crore from Turkish apple sales, is now shifting towards domestically grown produce. Fadnavis’s public backing has galvanized more traders to reconsider their imports from politically sensitive nations. The state leadership’s support is expected to play a crucial role in sustaining and expanding the movement in the coming weeks.