Maharashtra Crime: Notorious Pune Criminal Shahrukh Sheikh Alias Hatti Killed in Police Encounter Near Solapur

Pune Police gunned down notorious criminal Shahrukh Sheikh, alias Hatti, in an early morning encounter on Sunday. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in Lamboti village near Mohol in Solapur district, where Shahrukh had been hiding after months on the run. Shahrukh, whose real name was Rahim Sheikh, was wanted in a criminal case registered at Kalepadal Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 308(2) and 329(3). He, along with his accomplice Noman Sayyed (20), was accused of assaulting and robbing a food delivery agent. The victim, Umar Shakil Sheikh (21), was attacked while delivering ice cream and was robbed of his mobile phone and ₹630. He sustained an injury to his ear after being assaulted with a machete.

In a separate but linked incident, a senior citizen was attacked with a wooden stick in the Sayyednagar area over a prior dispute, further escalating fear in the locality. Both incidents occurred within a short span of time, prompting Kalepadal Police to register two separate FIRs. While Noman Sayyed, a habitual offender with six prior cases, was arrested, Shahrukh remained absconding. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Madan Kamble from Pune Crime Branch Unit 5, in coordination with Mohol Police Station officers, launched a pre-dawn operation to apprehend Shahrukh.

During the raid at his hideout, Shahrukh opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire in self-defense, fatally injuring him. He was rushed to Solapur District Hospital, where he was declared dead. Mohol Police Station reported the encounter to the Solapur District Control Room at around 5 a.m. Initial reports suggest a few police personnel may have sustained minor injuries in the crossfire, though official confirmation is awaited. The encounter marks a major success for Pune Police in their efforts to curb violent crime in the city.