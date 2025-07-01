Maharashtra Crime: Teen Raped, Women Robbed by Bike-Borne Assailants on Pune Highway

On a highway in Daund, Pune, a driver stopped his car and stepped out to answer nature’s call. Two men on a bike approached the vehicle, and one of the two sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl. The duo stole gold jewellery from the other three women travelling in the car. The incident happened around 4:15 am on Monday, reported news agency PTI. Members of two different families from a village were travelling to the Pandharpur temple town in Solapur. The driver was driving two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl.

While on the highway, the 70-year-old driver felt sleepy and stopped his car to answer nature’s call near a tea stall. When the vehicle was stationed for a while, two unidentified men on a bike approached the vehicle. One of them took the girl out and sexually assaulted her, while the other man showed weapons to threaten other occupants and looted gold jewellery. After this, both the accused fled from the spot on the bike. The occupants of the car gathered courage and went to the police to file a complaint.

The 73-year-old tea stall owner witnessed the whole incident but was unable to recall all the relevant details due to his age, said police officials.

Police registered a case against the two unidentified men under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said that they have formed eight teams to arrest the accused men.